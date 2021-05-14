OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

OGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in OrganiGram by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 660,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in OrganiGram by 287.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after buying an additional 2,990,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OrganiGram by 96.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 609,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in OrganiGram by 747.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 503,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

