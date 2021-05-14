O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lowered by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $554.42 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.27 and a 1-year high of $568.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

