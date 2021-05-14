O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lowered by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $554.42 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.27 and a 1-year high of $568.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

