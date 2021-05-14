Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $505.10 million, a PE ratio of 178.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ORC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.