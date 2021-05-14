Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.88.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,708,000 shares of company stock worth $639,074,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after acquiring an additional 444,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510,455 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $247,709,000 after acquiring an additional 544,843 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.14 on Friday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

