Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Decreased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $108,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,166,434,857.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,708,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,074,810 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

