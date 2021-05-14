Oppenheimer Raises W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $500.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GWW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $425.36.

Shares of GWW opened at $465.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $263.83 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.48%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

