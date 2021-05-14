Oppenheimer Comments on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 72.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 125.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

