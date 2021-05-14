OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OSW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OSW opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $880.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.65.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,923,000 after buying an additional 2,072,477 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,026,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,178,000 after buying an additional 187,800 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,061,000 after buying an additional 940,073 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,653,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,415,000 after buying an additional 196,361 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

