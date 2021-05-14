One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$14.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.63 million.

NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.99 million, a PE ratio of 135.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. Research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.79.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

