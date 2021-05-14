One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 2,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,715. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.92 million, a PE ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.
In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 124.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 37.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
