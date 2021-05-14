One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 2,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,715. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.92 million, a PE ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 124.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 37.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

