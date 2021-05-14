Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.