ODUWA Market Cap Reaches $2.29 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001102 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $6,015.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

