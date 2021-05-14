Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 8.5%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 1,186,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 74,492,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Equities research analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 620,674 shares in the company, valued at $9,316,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,607 shares of company stock worth $8,390,799. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ocugen by 53.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,745,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,084 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

