Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 750.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Five Below worth $56,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 401.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $182.01. 2,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,957. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.38. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.72, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

