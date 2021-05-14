Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 893,000 Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 893,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,628,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Endava by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at $72,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAVA traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $93.96. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $94.95.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

