Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $86.32 Million in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 969,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,315,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 1.58% of Maximus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.27. 145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

MMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.