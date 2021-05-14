Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,077.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 202,406 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $118,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $10.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $557.06. 54,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,151,677. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $307.50 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $580.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

