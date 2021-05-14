Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688,271 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.3% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eli Lilly and worth $140,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,343. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $188.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

