Oak Ridge Investments LLC Boosts Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 716.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396,286 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.96% of National Vision worth $69,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in National Vision by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. 3,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,465. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,222.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

