NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,273.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $23.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $4,949.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,981. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,898.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,446.26. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $2,660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

