NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.050-4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $693.04 million.

A number of research firms have commented on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $87.40. The stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

