NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. NV5 Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.050-4.450 EPS.

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $84.89. The stock had a trading volume of 183,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.87.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

