Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NUVCF. Raymond James raised shares of Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Nuvei stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a unified platform that delivers payments and technology solutions for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

