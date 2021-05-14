Numis Securities Lowers Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) to Add

Numis Securities lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) to an add rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,019 ($26.38) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,994 ($26.05).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,711 ($22.35).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded down GBX 81.50 ($1.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,690.50 ($22.09). 1,483,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a market capitalization of £8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.61. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 16.63 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,650.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,611.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson bought 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.