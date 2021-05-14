Nuggets Reaches Market Cap of $4.09 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Nuggets has a market cap of $4.09 million and $4,807.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00090892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.80 or 0.00620198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00237104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004999 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $561.63 or 0.01127992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.61 or 0.01200270 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.