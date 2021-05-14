Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NWPX. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $312.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

