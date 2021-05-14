Northland Securities Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $30.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.62.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

