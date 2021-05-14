Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$57.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.30.

NPI traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 142,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,644. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.67. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$29.51 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.88.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.65%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

