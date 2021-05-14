Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Northland Securities from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NPIFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NPIFF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,561. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

