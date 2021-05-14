Nord/LB Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €10.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.16 ($10.78).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €10.10 ($11.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.46. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 1 year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

