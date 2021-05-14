Nord/LB Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €75.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.66 ($81.96).

ETR:FME opened at €66.72 ($78.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

