Nord/LB Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €23.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aareal Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.62 ($25.44).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €22.20 ($26.12) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a 52-week high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.