Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDLS. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NDLS opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $492.41 million, a P/E ratio of -23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock worth $207,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.