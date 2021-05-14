Noir (NOR) Trading Down 17.1% This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market cap of $616,460.82 and $1,161.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.00327888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00030238 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,479,634 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

