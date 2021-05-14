Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 870 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter valued at $36,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 138,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 760.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 102,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNP. HSBC upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.99. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.65%. Research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.9844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

