Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,734 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $23.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

