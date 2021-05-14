Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,470 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

