Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $78.50 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2,615.79, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

