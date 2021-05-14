Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,111 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on COG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.