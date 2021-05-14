Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nielsen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 100,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,522. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after buying an additional 3,348,224 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,841,000 after acquiring an additional 583,641 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

