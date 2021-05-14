Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 0.5% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $178.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.01. The stock has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of -112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.03.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

