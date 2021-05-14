NFTLootBox Market Capitalization Reaches $2.12 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $616,833.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for $93.84 or 0.00183530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00085812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.73 or 0.00621411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00237846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005034 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.20 or 0.01093679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.21 or 0.01209080 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

