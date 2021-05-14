NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) traded up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.52. 38,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,926,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $915.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after buying an additional 1,165,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,115 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 157,777 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 177,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

