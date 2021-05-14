NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

