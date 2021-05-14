NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post sales of $298.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.80 million to $312.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $196.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 2,474,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,200. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

