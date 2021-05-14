NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NextDecade stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.98. 2,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

