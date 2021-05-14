Nexstar Media Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 818 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 991% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $147.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average of $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $63.12 and a 1-year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $290,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,328 shares of company stock worth $20,825,705. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 270,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

