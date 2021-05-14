New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDFS. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 974,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 744,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 111,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $631.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

