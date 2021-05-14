New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after buying an additional 2,272,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after buying an additional 655,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 1,025,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,205,646 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. Truist lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

